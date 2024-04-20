Three Writers to Know Close Latin American Literature

Latin American literature became very succesfuly in Twenieth Century, making that several authors became very well known, and their works were translated into English and even other languages.

Some of them are the Cuban Alejo Carpentier, which books have been traslated to French and English. For example, the novela The Kingdom of this World, which tales more than 25 years of Haitian historia has many editions.

Carpentier born in Lausana, Swis, but his parents came to Cuba when he just a new born so he cosidered a Cuban his all life. Critics considered him one of the fundamental writers of the 20th century in the Spanish language, and one of the architects of the Latin American literary renewal, particularly through a style that incorporates various dimensions and aspects of the imagination to recreate reality, elements that They contributed to his formation and use of "the wonderful real."

First look at the new series adaptation of Gabriel García Márquez's ‘ONE HUNDRED YEARS OF SOLITUDE’.pic.twitter.com/j33zDRK5wm — Bulletin Film (@BulletinFilm) April 18, 2024

Gabriel García Márquez, Colombian, is perhaps the most famous exponent of magical realism. His landmark work, "One Hundred Years of Solitude," is an epic that tells the story of the Buendía family and the fictional town of Macondo. García Márquez uses the fantastical to explore themes such as the passage of time, loneliness, and Latin American identity.

One hundred years of solitude it is transalted to 45 lenguages, including Arab and Persian. Other recommended novelles it is "The love in times of cholera", and "The Patriarch Outumn".

On the other hand, Jorge Luis Borges, Argentine, is known for his philosophical prose and his short stories filled with metaphysical labyrinths. His work is marked by the exploration of themes such as infinity, duality, and the nature of reality. Borges constantly challenges narrative conventions and blurs the boundaries between the real and the imaginary.

Although each has their own distinctive style, these three writers share a deep concern for Latin American identity, history, and culture. Their works continue to be read and studied worldwide, and their legacy will endure for generations.