Literature Festival in Cuba Continues

This Saturday Editorial Letras Cubanas will present the digital books: Fidel and the Cuban publishing industry, by Francisca López Civeira and Fabio Enrique Fernández, presented by Juan Rodríguez Cabrera; Dust and gold, by Julio Travieso, presented by Félix Julio Alfonso.

More than a thousand editorial novelties attract readers to the XXXII International Book Fair of Havana, which opened its doors last Thursday and will conclude next February 25, with a tribute to Brazil, guest of honor in this edition.

''The party of the book in Cuba'' was reprogrammed by Brazil's petition, the invited country to the event, due that the carnivals of the South American country coincided with the Book Fair.

At the inauguration with the presence of Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic, Margareth Menezes, Minister of Culture of Brazil, and Christian Vargas, Ambassador of Brazil to Cuba, the president of the Cuban Book Institute, Juan Rodríguez Cabrera, acknowledged the support of the Cuban government to carry out this event, the largest of the literature and the most important of the country.

"The realization of the International Book Fair in Havana is a powerful demonstration of the value that the Cuban State gives to books and reading. With the Martian premise 'Reading is growing', the theme that calls us 'Reading is building identity', confirms that, only a reading forged from the cultural identity of a nation can allow each person to build a rich culture, solidarity and full of options," he added.

#Cuba | Havana will host its International Book Fair. pic.twitter.com/tsW3IeyZxM — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) February 15, 2024

Also the director of the ICL stressed that the event aims to reaffirm the value of reading, through the Lecture Rooms, developed by the Ministry of Education and the Cuban Book Institute. The second edition of the Meeting on Public Policies in Favor of Reading, organized by the Cuban Book Institute and the Regional Center for Book Promotion and Reading in Latin America and the Caribbean, will be held.

On the other hand, Margareth Menezes, Minister of Culture of the Federative Republic of Brazil, guest of honor of the book festival, thanked the invitation of Cuba and reiterated that the FILH is a space for "to strengthen relations also in the fields of culture, reading, literature, audiovisual and musical exchanges".

The main headquarters is still the Fortaleza de la Cabaña and the Morro Cabaña, heritage sites of the city.

FILH 2024 is dedicated to the philosopher, researcher, intellectual and National Prize for Social and Humanistic Sciences 1998, Isabel Monal, and the writer and art professor Francisco López Sacha, and in turn, the occasion is used to present the National Prize of Literature of Cuba to the writer María Elena Llana, prolific narrator.

This Saturday will be awarded the 2023 National Prize for Social Sciences and Humanists to Juan Jesús Guanche Pérez, Editorial Letras Cubanas will present the digital books: Fidel and the Cuban publishing industry, by Francisca López Civeira and Fabio Enrique Fernández, presented by Juan Rodríguez Cabrera; Dust and gold, by Julio Travieso, presented by Félix Julio Alfonso.