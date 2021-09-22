Three Wind Farms To Generate 108 MW in Bolivia

They are part of a project that aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and increase clean energy production.

Bolivian authorities announced the implementation of three wind farms and the reactivation of renewable and clean energy generation projects, which the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez had stopped.

On Monday, President Luis Arce inaugurated the San Julian wind farm, which will inject 39.6 megawatts (MW) into the National Interconnected System (SIN). The plant is part of a project that includes the Warnes I and El Dorado wind farms, which will generate a total of 108 megawatts (MW).

"The national government is installing infrastructure works that represent a milestone in the country's productive history. We started in Warnes I last week, we are continuing today in Cotoca, and we will keep going in the next few days with the El Dorado project," said Arce.

The plants, which have 120-meter high, are part of a project that aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. In addition, they could be an opportunity to establish an energy export market to neighboring countries.

"The Government is aiming for a change in the energy matrix. To date, Bolivia generates 60 percent of its energy from gas and diesel. So, we want to develop alternative energies from water, wind, and solar energy... We have been studying the wind potential of Santa Cruz and the whole country," Arce stated. San Julian, Warnes I, and El Dorado wind farms have received a public investment of US$194 million, and the authorities are planning to build more similar infrastructures. Last week, a solar electricity generation park was inaugurated in Oruro, which supplies the entire department's consumption. The generation of clean and renewable energy is fundamental to stop the use of natural gas in thermoelectric plants and for Bolivia's industrialization.