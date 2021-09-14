Bolivia: 14 People Injured Due to Fire in Camargo City

A report from four post-fire specialists is being awaited to determine the causes of this incident.

On Monday, a fire and the explosion of a gas tank at the facilities of the Departmental Road Service (SEDCAM) in Camargo City left 14 Bolivians injured.

The SEDCAM Director Jhorgino Garcia explained that the fire destroyed a dump truck, an excavator, a tractor, a vehicle, a motorcycle and also affected several houses and kiosks that were located around these facilities.

The National Fire Department Director Walter Miranda informed that so far 14 people were transferred to a hospital as a result of the explosions.

Two of the injured were evacuated to hospitals in Potosí and Sucre due to the seriousness of their wounds. Four of the injured have already been medically discharged and eight patients remain under observation.