Three Men Indicted Over Death of Black Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

A United States prosecutor announced Wednesday that three men have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

Prosecutor Joyette Holmes said a Glynn County grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr on charges including malice and felony murder over the death of Arbery, an unarmed Black man.

"This is another positive step, another great step for finding justice for Ahmaud, for finding justice for this family and the community beyond," Holmes said.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23 when Travis McMichael and his father, a former police officer, armed themselves and chased the 25-year-old man after they saw him jogging through Satilla Shores, a neighborhood two miles from his home in Brunswick. Bryan said he spotted them driving by and joined the chase, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent testified earlier this month.

The three suspects used their trucks to chase down and box in Arbery, who changed directions and jumped into a ditch to escape.

After Arbery was forced to stop, Travis McMichael got out of his truck and confronted him with a pump-action shotgun.

He allegedly shot the jogger three times, twice in the chest and once in the hand. He told police he fired in self-defense because Arbery refused his order to get on the ground, investigators said, adding evidence pointed to murder, rather than the trio's claim they were carrying out a citizens' arrest of a suspected burglar.

The three men were arrested more than two months after the killing, in May, following a storm of public outcry after Bryan's mobile phone video leaked online.

In addition to malice murder and felony murder charges, the McMichaels and Bryan each are charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.