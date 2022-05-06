Thousands of Colombians Welcome Gustavo Petro in Cucuta

The leftist presidential candidate announced he will reestablish diplomatic relations with the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

On Thursday, the Historical Pact presidential candidate Gustavo Petro resumed his political activities in Cucuta city amid tight security measures due to threats against his life.

Surrounded by bodyguards with shields and wearing an armored vest under his shirt, the leftist leader spoke before thousands of supporters who had been waiting for him for hours, not caring about the intense heat in Norte de Santander, a department near Venezuela.

For the previous three days, Petro had suspended his participation in public activities after learning that the paramilitary group La Cordillera was planning to assassinate him. Initially, the right-wing President Ivan Duque's administration downplayed that possibility, but later Colombian authorities decided to strengthen security measures for him.

The leftist candidate, who is considered the winner in all voting intention polls for the May 29 elections, was received by citizens with harangues, shouts, and chants that strongly evidenced the desire of Colombians for real transformations in their country.

Colombian progressive political leader Gustavo Petro in Cucuta Norte De Santander under strict security measures pic.twitter.com/b1EZCZ1sKj — www.anoncandanga.com (@anon_candanga) May 6, 2022

"Thank you Cucuta!" Petro said amid a massive applause that could be heard from blocks away. "In the past, it was difficult to talk with the citizens of Cucuta. Something always happened, someone always wanted to stop it. But now we're here!"

The Historical Pact candidate announced that he will reestablish diplomatic relations with the government of President Nicolas Maduro. This will also involve the reopening of the border between Colombia and Venezuela, which has been closed since 2015.

"The border has been left in the hands of multiple criminals as a result of President Duque's wrong decisions which reflect ideological prejudice", Petro pointed out.