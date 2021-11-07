The US Opens Borders as of Monday for International Travelers

Foreigners must be vaccinated and present at the checking point a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before travel.

Regardless of the reason for their trip, International travelers will be able to enter the U.S. as of Monday.

As a requirement for entry, foreigners must be vaccinated and present at the checking point a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before travel.

U.S. citizens are not required to be vaccinated; however, they must submit a negative test one day before travel and retest after returning to the country.

The opening of the borders comes after 70 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated. People over 65 years old have also received some booster doses.

Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Surgeon General of the Air Force and Space Force, shares some facts to help debunk myths associated with the COVID-19 vaccine.



Vax Fact: The COVID-19 vaccine doesn't contain microchips or tracking mechanisms.



Find more facts here: https://t.co/3MgM4SRMZD pic.twitter.com/rIcvNZDgHp — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) November 6, 2021

Fully vaccinated international travelers will not be quarantined once they arrive. They must provide contact information to facilitate tracking in case of infection.

The White House informed that all vaccines licensed by the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) would be accepted, including the recently approved AstraZeneca and Covaxin vaccine.

The Department of Homeland Security (D.H.S.) has already warned over an increased volume of travelers, thus recommending travelers have documents on hand to help the entrance process.