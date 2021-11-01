US Justice Dept Dismisses 7 of 8 Charges Against Alex Saab

The U.S. Department of Justice dismissed 7 of the eight charges brought against Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab due to the absence of evidence pointing to money laundering; his defense attorneys have disclosed this information.

The digital portal of the newspaper Voz de América reported that Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. agreed to lift the charges at the request of the U.S. Attorney's Office, specifically by the prosecutor, Kurt Lunkenheimer.

Other media reported that the charge of "conspiracy to legitimize capital" remains, where Saab's defense will push for the latter to be delegitimized. At the same time, the prosecution will have to prove before the court the alleged existence of an organization to commit the act. The document that makes official the innocence of the Colombian-Venezuelan businessman was disseminated through social networks, highlighting the lifting of the charges against him.

Alex Saab landed last October 16 in Miami, coming from Cape Verde, where he was deprived of his freedom for more than a year. Saab is Venezuela's ambassador to the African Union (AU) and was on a commission to acquire food for the South American nation and medicine and fuel.

His plane landed in Cape Verde because it needed to be refueled to take off again. However, he was arrested and placed under house arrest until he was finally put behind bars, all this arbitrarily and against his will.