"We ruled out any peaceful use in biological programs in Ukraine," Zakharova stated, stressing that such laboratories were located near the border with Russia.

On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova requested that the United States inform the international community of the programs carried out in biological laboratories installed in Ukraine and funded by the U.S. Defense Department.

"We ruled out any peaceful use in biological programs in Ukraine," Zakharova stated, stressing that such laboratories were located near the border with Russia and developed dangerous pathogens such as anthrax and cholera.

She pointed out that the Kyiv regime did not want to expose the U.S. funding to the program since Russian soldiers found traces of pathogen eradication operations when they started the special military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"The international community deserves to know if all materials produced at these facilities were destroyed and did not fall into the hands of extremists at any time," Zakhajova highlighted.

If you support Ukraine But not Palestine Syria Lebanon and Iraq.

If you condemn Russia But not Israel and US.

Then congratulations mate, you are on the highest tier of hypocrisy. #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/fzz0PybVSQ — Ishtiak Fuad (@IshtiakFuad) March 1, 2022

She denounced that former Ukrainian Health Minister Victor Lyashko worked for the United States International Development Agency (USAID) while holding public office, which demonstrates how and for what purposes health science is administered in Ukraine.

During an appearance before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland admitted that Ukraine has biological laboratories that conduct research with potentially dangerous applications.

"We are working with the Ukrainians to prevent any of these research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces," she said, acknowledging that the United States is "quite concerned" about such material.