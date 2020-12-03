US Announces New Coercive Measures Against Iranian Entity

Washington's new measures against Tehran have as their pretext the alleged Iranian chemical weapons program.

The United States government imposed new unilateral coercive measures on Thursday against the Iranian company Shahid Meisami Group and its director for their participation in an alleged program of development of chemical weapons in Tehran.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, in a statement announcing the new sanctions measures, said that "the U.S. will continue to fight any effort by the Iranian regime to develop chemical weapons that can be used by the regime or allied groups to advance its evil agenda."

In that direction, the United States accused the Shahid Meisami Group and its director, Mehran Babri, of being linked to the previously sanctioned Iranian Defense Innovation and Research Organization.

As a result of these measures, the assets that these entities may have under US jurisdiction are frozen, and financial transactions with US citizens or companies are prohibited.

Today, the United States is sanctioning an Iranian defense entity and individual involved in research for the Iranian Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND) that raises concerns under the Chemical Weapons Convention. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 3, 2020