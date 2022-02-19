G20 Pledges $60 Billion for Post-COVID Recovery

G20 finance ministers and central bank governors pledged on Friday in Jakarta to commit $60 billion (about 52.8 billion euros) to support the countries most in need in the post-covid crisis recovery.

The G20 members are committed to ensuring "access to safe, timely, equitable, and affordable vaccines, especially for low and middle-income countries," said Governor Perry Warjiyo of the Bank Indonesia in a joint statement in a press conference.

The G20 members recognized that the global economic recovery is ongoing, but at a different pace among countries.

The members also recognised that rising food and energy prices, potential interest rate hikes, supply chain disruptions, climate change disasters, and rising geopolitical tensions are among factors contributing to uneven recovery.

The first Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting (FMCBG) for the G20 Presidency of Finance is being held on 17-18 February 2022.#G20Indonesia #RecoverTogetherRecoverStronger pic.twitter.com/w7zm2dEYe1 — G20 Indonesia (@g20org) February 17, 2022

"The G20 will continue to strive for concrete and transparent achievements in terms of encouraging the settlement of the poor and developing countries' debts through the adoption of a Common Framework," the joint statement read.

The finance ministers and central bank governors also reaffirmed the commitments of developed countries to immediately mobilize the joint climate finance of 100 billion U.S. dollars per year to meet the needs of developing countries as pledged at the Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. A committment that was supposed to be achieved by the year 2020.

Wealthier countries must finally make good on the $100 billion climate finance commitment to developing countries.



This promise cannot wait until 2023, it must happen this year.



We're in an emergency. None of us have years to wait. pic.twitter.com/H9qC893r5r — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) January 22, 2022

The pledge from wealthy countries to allocate the annual climate finance to help developing nations tackle and adapt to global heating dates back to 2009, the 2020 deadline was established by the Paris Agreement.