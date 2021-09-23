The UN Food Systems Summit Kicks Off

The growing concentration of power in food systems led to increased profits for large corporations, while the people who work to produce food remain poor.

On Thursday, the 2021 United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) began in New York. Its goal is to change the world's food systems by making them more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable.

The Summit will seek to achieve concrete commitments from States and food companies so as to transform how food is produced, processed, and consumed.

Over 85 Heads of State and government are attending this event, which was prepared by 148 countries. They carried out dialogues with key stakeholders to develop national strategies to achieve the meeting objectives.

"After 18 months, the world is on the eve of a Summit that aims to change the trajectory of global progress by uniting everyone in a shared commitment towards achieving sustainable development goals” said Agnes Kalibata, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy to UNFSS.

"#Indigenous #FoodSystems truly are game-changers. Food systems transformation cannot happen without them."@MyrnaKayC of @filac_ spotlights the vital importance of #Indigenous knowledge to change our food systems, at the #UNFSS2021 Official Opening. pic.twitter.com/hI4HV2niSm — UN Food Systems Summit 2021 (@FoodSystems) September 23, 2021