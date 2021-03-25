United Nations Pays Tribute to Slavery Victims

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) will dedicate a plenary session to the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade. According to the planned schedule, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is expected to attend the virtual meeting.
On digital platforms, there will be a cultural event titled 'Still We Get Up,' organized by the UN Department of Global Communications, the United Nations Population Fund, and UNESCO.
The initiative aims to help disseminate more information about slavery and the transatlantic slave trade and its impact on the contemporary world and address its legacy of racism.
On Twitter, Guterres pointed out that the transatlantic slave trade ended more than 200 years ago, but the idea of white supremacy, which it was based on, is still alive.
According to the UN, for more than 400 years, some 15 million men, women, and children were victims of the tragic transatlantic slave trade, considered one of the darkest chapters in human history.