United Nations Pays Tribute to Slavery Victims

The United Nations designated March 25th as The International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade. Virtual meetings pay tribute to the victims of slavery and the transatlantic slave trade, events that left a deep mark on various communities around the world.

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) will dedicate a plenary session to the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade. According to the planned schedule, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is expected to attend the virtual meeting.

On digital platforms, there will be a cultural event titled 'Still We Get Up,' organized by the UN Department of Global Communications, the United Nations Population Fund, and UNESCO.

The initiative aims to help disseminate more information about slavery and the transatlantic slave trade and its impact on the contemporary world and address its legacy of racism.

Today, March 25th, is The International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade #FBA #NeverForget #ADOS https://t.co/M2gbbgtueR — #RIPNipsey - Stop Being Racist�� (@2ndAmendmentX) March 25, 2021

On Twitter, Guterres pointed out that the transatlantic slave trade ended more than 200 years ago, but the idea of white supremacy, which it was based on, is still alive.

The transatlantic slave trade ended centuries ago, but its shameful legacy of racism persists.



On Thursday's #RememberSlavery Day & always, we must #FightRacism & take a stand against discrimination & inequalities. https://t.co/8MmiNyKzya pic.twitter.com/Ww3yuLEgbC — United Nations (@UN) March 24, 2021

According to the UN, for more than 400 years, some 15 million men, women, and children were victims of the tragic transatlantic slave trade, considered one of the darkest chapters in human history.