The UK To Speak to Afghanistan’s New Rulers, Raab Says

The British diplomat, however, said his country would not recognize the Taliban as a government.

On Friday, British Foreign Affairs Minister Dominic Raab said it is necessary to keep a communication channel with the Taliban, especially to facilitate the evacuation of Afghans who collaborated with the West and could not leave the country.

Neverthless, during a press conference in Islamabad (Pakistan), he said that his country does not "recognize the Taliban as a government... but we do see the importance of being able to engage and have a direct line of communication.”

Currently, Raab is touring the countries of the region. His first stop was Qatar, where he claimed that London and Doha cooperate to ensure "safe passage" to foreigners and Afghans left behind after the Kabul evacuations.

The British minister arrived in Pakistan to speak with political and military leaders about the situation in Afghanistan and the influx of Afghan refugees.

In Afghanistan, despite the West's lack of interest, the opposition is resisting the Taliban. They're based in the #Panjshir valley and their ranks are slowly growing. They vow to take their country back from radical terrorists .. #SavePanjshir @AlinejadMasih pic.twitter.com/psvgHduNhn — Aum (@Top_Cottage) September 3, 2021

Earlier, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg also visited Pakistan to discuss with local authorities ways to support regional peace and stability after the withdrawal of U.S. forces. He called on Pakistan to pressure the Taliban to form a government that includes all political sectors.

Pakistan received pledges of financial support to play an important role in refugee management and other issues that have yet to be widely discussed with all political parties. Local analysts stressed that what happens in Panjshir Province will have important implications for internal stability in Afghanistan, especially after the failure of the dialogue between the Taliban and the resistance forces entrenched in that territory.

According to Al-Mayadeen, the Taliban are expected to establish a government that will be led by Mullah Baradar and will include Mullah Muhammad Yaqoub, son of Mullah Omar. This decision, however, could face strong criticism.