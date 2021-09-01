Afghanistan: Mass Killings Must Be Investigated, China Says

"The murder of civilians by the US forces and their allies over the past 20 years must be investigated thoroughly, and the killers must be brought to justice," Wenbin remarked.

Chinese spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that the mass killing of civilians and the role of the U.S. and NATO in these crimes during the 29 years of war should be investigated.

"The lives and the human rights of the Afghan people should be safeguarded. This is about the international rule of law, justice, and the progress of human rights", the official said.

The Ministry of Foreign affairs reported that at least 47,000 Afghans had died by April 2020 when NATO and the Taliban signed the peace agreement. The news of mass killings broke in 2010 when WikiLeaks disclosed 91,000 classified documents by leaked by the former U.S. service member Chelsea Manning.

Neither the U.S. nor NATO allies have been held accountable for these reports despite international outrage. "The murder of civilians by the US forces and their allies over the past 20 years must be investigated thoroughly, and the killers must be brought to justice," Wenbin remarked.