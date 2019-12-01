    • Live
Over 5,000 Police Deployed to Monitor Climate Summit in Spain
  • Citizens calling for global strikes ahead of COP25 Climate Change Summit, in Warsaw, Poland, Nov. 29. 2019.

    Citizens calling for global strikes ahead of COP25 Climate Change Summit, in Warsaw, Poland, Nov. 29. 2019. | Photo: Reuters

Published 1 December 2019 (3 hours 15 minutes ago)
Videos

Thousands of environmental activists arrive to demand concrete solutions to climate change.

Spain’s authorities have deployed over 5,000 officers to monitor the 2019 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP25) to be held in Madrid from Monday.

RELATED:

Global Strikes to Pressure U.N. Climate Summit COP25

While the Civil Guard will control vehicular traffic and airport security, the Defense Ministry will supervise air safety.

For its part, Madrid's Municipal Police will control urban mobility and support government delegations in their movements.

This special surveillance reinforcement device, which is part of a level-4 alert, will remain until Dec. 14, as the Interior Minister reported.

This security device has been organized to control the presence of thousands of anti-capitalist activists, environmental defenders, and concerned citizens who are arriving from all over the world to demand that UN countries take concrete measures to halt global climate change.

On Friday, November 29, thousands of people around the world once again went out to protest against forms of production and consumption that affect ecosystems and threaten life.

“We see no other options,” youth protesters told outlet Common Dreams ahead of the COP25 summit in Madrid.

"Countless negotiations have produced much-hyped but ultimately empty commitments from the world's governments."

On Friday, Australian students walked out of class saying that the bushfire crisis is a direct consequence of global warming.

"The wildfire, which has killed at least four people, burnt about 1 million hectares of farmland and bush and destroyed more than 500 homes," Reuters reported.​​​​​​​

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) conference is the most important multilateral political event whereby countries try to agree on solutions to the climate-induced transformation of global and local ecosystems.

The COP25 was initially scheduled to be held in Santiago. In mid-October, however, Chile's President Sebastian Piñera announced that his country would not host the UN summit.

Spain then offered to take the place of Chile, a South American country whose citizens are protesting against the structural violence prompted by the political, social and economic status quo, which Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship imposed in 1973.​​​​​​​

Tags

Spain Chile Climate Summit Climate change COP25 Anti-capitalism Global warming

EFE - Common Dreams - Reuters
by teleSUR/ JF
