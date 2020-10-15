The Supreme Could Put the LGBTQ Community at Risk for Decades

Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court is fierce in her dehumanizing of LGBTQ people.

With less than 20 days before the election, President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled senate are holding the vote for a second COVID-19 relief package hostage.

This policy tool would also free nearly a billion dollars for countries suffering from the pandemic. Why? So he can rush through a vote on his Supreme Court nominee in time to steal yet another election as the Republicans did in 2000 when the SCOTUS crowned George Bush as U.S. president, even though he lost the popular vote.

But as a queer woman, it is frightening even beyond who becomes president. Amy Coney Barret, Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, is fierce in her dehumanizing of people in the LGBTQ community.

She is a rabid anti-abortion advocate and clearly racist in her thinking and behaving. Her appointment would put the lives of women, LGBTQ communities, and Black, Indigenous, and Colored people at severe risk.

Historically, the Supreme Court has been critical in the advancement of LGBTQ rights. Its rulings have given gay, lesbian, and queer people the fundamental right to equal marriage and recently from employment discrimination under federal law.

It is deeply disturbing that she refers to trans women as "physiological males", refusing to accept their status as humans.

In 2015, she signed a letter to the Catholic bishops that included the statement, "marriage and family founded on the indissoluble commitment of a man and a woman" clearly not in support of the rights of marriage for the LGBTQ community.

SCOTUS justices are appointed for life and not subject to democratic oversight. The prospect of having another openly homophobic judge could cause harm to the movement for decades to come.