Supporters of the Movement Towards Socialism party will rally on Oct. 12 to reject racist and outrageous acts against this national and sacred symbol.

In Bolivia, the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) leader Evo Morales announced a nationwide mobilization on Oct. 12 to defend Indigenous communities' symbols and President Luis Arce's administration.

On Sept. 24, followers of Santa Cruz's far-right governor Luis Camacho tore off a wiphala Indigenous flag that minutes earlier had been hoisted by Vice President David Choquehuanca on the occasion of the 211th anniversary of Santa Cruz's liberation.

The action was considered "racist and outrageous" for disrespecting Indigenous people's symbols and the ruling MAS party's programs to fight discrimination.

"We thought that the right-wing was a coup plotter and racist, but the events of the 24th show a return of feudalism, slavery, and captive families in Santa Cruz," Morales said.

To celebrates Bolivia's independence day, Iran has lit up the Azadi Tower in Tehran to display Bolivia's two official flags; the tricolor and the indigenous wiphala.

Morale, who also chaired Cochabamba's Chapare Six Federations of Cocaleros, explained that supporters should wear a wiphala as an act of atonement during the demonstration.

The MAS call will also reject a protest and a national strike promoted by anti-Arce sectors on Oct. 10.

In 2009, the wiphala Indigenous flag was recognized as a national and sacred symbol of the Plurinational State of Bolivia.