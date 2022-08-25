The Kremlin Announces a Boost in Armed Forces by 2023

In the scenario of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin ruled a decree in which he announced an increase of the national armed forces by 137 000 men.

According to the decree, to come into force by January 1, 2023, the Russian armed forces are expected to increase to 2 039 758, of which 1 150 628 are service members.

In the latest decree, which became effective on January 1, 2018, the armed forces were foreseen to boost at 1 902 758, among them 1 013 628 service members. This decree was already declared void.

The decree also stresses that the Government of the Eurasian nation will provide the Ministry of Defense with the budget allocation of the federal fund necessary to implement it.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that it has no plans to abolish conscription. Sergey Shoigu, Defense Minister, revealed that by the end of 2015, the number of contract service members in the Russian armed forces had reached 352 000 men.