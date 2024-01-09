Drug Traffickers Carry Out Terrorist Attacks in Ecuador

They warned that they would attack police and military personnel during the curfew.

Over the last 24 hours, Ecuadorian drug trafficking groups have been behind terrorist actions such as the burning of vehicles, the kidnapping of police and security agents, riots in prisons and the destruction of a pedestrian bridge.

For the first time since he assumed power in November 2023, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a State of Emergency with a curfew from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am.

Previously, riots occurred in six prisons where at least 39 prisoners escaped, with 12 of them being recaptured later. One of the criminals who escaped was Fabricio Colon Pico. Just three days ago, he was arrested for alleged threats against Attorney General Diana Salazar.

The drug trafficking groups issued statements warning that they would attack police and military personnel during the curfew. This threat was immediately carried out since at least 4 police officers were kidnapped by criminals in the cities of Puerto Bolivar and Quito.



#Urgente| Ecuador, bajo ataque. Varios hechos de violencia se registran en distintas zonas del país. Guías penitenciarios retenidos, policías secuestrados, actos terroristas, cárceles amotinadas, en pleno Estado de Excepción. @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/ajXXosfsTZ — Elena Rodríguez Yánez (@ElenaDeQuito) January 9, 2024

The text reads, "Ecuador is under attack. Several violent acts are recorded in different areas of the country. Prison guides detained, police officers kidnapped, terrorist acts, and prison riots amid a State of Exception."

On Monday, several videos went viral showing inmates with covered faces subduing prison guards and forcing them to read a statement urging President Noboa to ensure the safety of the kidnapped public servants.

So far, the National Service for Attention to Adults Deprived of Liberty (SNAI), the institution in charge of controlling Ecuadorian prisons, has not specified the number of prison guards detained by inmates.

The prison riots and terrorist attacks coincided with the search for Jose Macias (aka Fito), the leader of "The Choneros," a group with ties to Mexican cartels.

This drug trafficker escaped from a prison in the province of Guayas on a date that Ecuadorian authorities have not been able to determine.

On Tuesday, an explosive device was detonated near the residence in Quito of Ecuadorian Supreme Court President Ivan Saquicela, located north of Quito