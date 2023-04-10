"The occurrence of fatalities among children caused by firearms has reached an unprecedented level..."

In light of the growing incidence of gun violence in the United States, recent research has revealed an upward trend in the volume of firearms owned by the American populace.

The occurrence of fatalities among children caused by firearms has reached an unprecedented level, thereby raising alarming concerns amid the aftermath of yet another devastating school shooting incident that transpired last month.

According to a recent analysis by the Pew Research Center, the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network reported that the number of gun-related deaths involving children and teenagers below 18 years of age has significantly increased to approximately 2,590 in the year 2021. This represents an alarming 50 percent increase in comparison to the year 2019, which was prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Guns are the leading cause of death for kids in LA & across the US.@CHNOLA⁩ and the @nolahealthdept⁩ are taking action by partnering w/ #BeSMART to urgently educate the community about responsible gun ownership to protect kids. ⁦@MomsDemand⁩ https://t.co/4hSTfGKQ5w — Cathi Geeslin (@CathiGeeslin) April 10, 2023

During the same two-year period, a marked increase in gun-related fatalities, amounting to 3.5 deaths per 100,000 minor residents, was observed among children and teenagers, as revealed by a comprehensive analysis of American demographics conducted by Pew. Data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The report reveals that both figures represent the highest values since 1999, which denotes the year in which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began incorporating this data into its mortality archive for individuals under the age group of 18.

The present study indicates that the predominant cause of firearm-related fatalities among minors in the year 2021 was attributed to acts of intentional killing, accounting for 60% of the overall death toll. Meanwhile, approximately one-third of the fatalities were self-inflicted, deemed categorically as suicides. The residual proportion of deaths, in terms of numerical composition, was attributable to unintentional, random incidents.