The French Ask Macron to Withdraw His Pension Reform

If the National Assembly approves his bill, a worker will need 43 years of social security contributions to receive a full pension.

For the third time in the last month, millions of French people have taken to the streets to demand that President Emmanuel Macron withdraw the pension reform, which seeks to extend the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64.

This happened on Tuesday when the National Assembly began debating the bill that triggered massive protests on January 19 and 31, when unions and leftist organizations accompanied street marches with strikes in key sectors such as transport, education, and energy.

One of today's challenges for the French workers was to overcome the numbers reached on January 31, when the unions managed to get 2.8 million people to protest in the main cities.

"I am going to turn 60. I could enjoy a full retirement at 62 but if the reform is approved I will have to work longer. That is unfair, especially for women," said Anne, a graphic designer who was protesting in the streets of Paris.



Des heurts éclatent dans la manifestation contre la réforme des retraites à Paris. Les forces de l'ordre procèdent à des arrestations. pic.twitter.com/QjFZee016D — Amar Taoualit (@TaoualitAmar) February 7, 2023

The tweet reads: "Clashes break out in the demonstration against the pension reform in Paris. The police make arrests"

"Macron's bill penalizes women since a female worker can retire even before the age of 62 when the time for retirement counts eight quarters for each child. With the reform, the majority of women will have to work until they are 64," she explained.

"This is too much," said Thierry, a 57-year-old construction worker who explained that If the National Assembly approves the bill, a worker will need 43 years of social security contributions to receive a full pension.

"For the moment, Macron remains firm, but we will make him kneel! The people are in the streets," said this worker, who is affiliated with the French Democratic Confederation of Labor.