Hundreds of People Protest in Burkina Faso Against French Army

Protesters claim that their presence does not solve the security problems of this West African country.

Hundreds of people gathered in the streets of the city of Ouagadougou to demand the withdrawal of French troops from the Kamboinsin military base.

The protesters also demanded that the French ambassador, Luc Hallade, leave African territory as soon as possible.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in #BurkinaFaso demanding the resignation of #France's envoy to the country, Luc Hallade, who was recently declared a persona non grata by the West African country's government. pic.twitter.com/VSUHJHiuhE — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) January 21, 2023

The scenes during the protest were symbolic: French flags set on fire, anti-colonialist slogans and banners with the legend: "Out with France" or "Out with the French Army", according to local media and international agencies such as Reuters.

There were also people using the French flag to pick up trash.

The demonstration was mainly called by the Pan-African Leaders Collective, which supports Ibrahim Traore, who was sworn in as head of Burkina Faso's transitional government before the country's Constitutional Council in October 2022.

Anti-French ideas continue to spread throughout much of Burkina Faso. This was demonstrated during a demonstration in the country's capital on January 20 in repudiation of France and in favor of the president, Captain Ibrahim Traore.