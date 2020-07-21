EU Approves 750 Billion Euros Plan to Face the COVID-19 Crisis

European Council (EC) President Charles Michel Tuesday announced that European leaders reached an agreement to finance a 750 billion euros economic stimulus to deal with the pandemic's impact in the region.
RELATED:
European Commission Calls for EUR 750 Billion Recovery Fund
"Deal!," Michel tweeted as he released the news of the agreement, which was approved unanimously after 96 hours of negotiation.
The 27 European leaders also approved a European Union (EU) budget of 1.074 billion euros for the next seven years.
The anticrisis package includes 390 billion euros in direct transfers and 360 billion euros in loans.
"This agreement has been written on one of the most brilliant pages in European history. It is a true Marshall Plan," Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.
His nation expects to get 140 billion euros from this Recovery Fund, an amount which is equivalent to 11 percent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2019.
European governments will have to draw up reform plans in order to access the funds. The EC will have two months to evaluate them.
The EU summit began in Brussels on Friday and was supposed to end on Saturday. The deep differences between the 27 leaders forced the talks to be extended until Tuesday.