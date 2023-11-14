Maduro Addresses Venezuelan Ambassadors Regarding Essequibo

"We have more than 12 official communications from all governments from 1946 to 2023, which ratify the historical position of not recognizing the jurisdiction of the ICJ...it is a legal, moral, just position."

In the meeting held by the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, with Venezuelan ambassadors accredited abroad, he addressed the issue of Guyana's intention to prevent a referendum on the Essequibo.

President Maduro gave a historical review of Venezuela's right to this territory, where he highlighted the role played by Great Britain and the United States in this matter. He referred to the arrival of the “blue blood” Venezuelan oligarchy, which controlled the country's wealth.

He also showed the audience the map of the “Schomburgk Line,” which at that time defined the geographical limits of Venezuela with Guyana.

Maduro spoke about the diplomacy of the Cannons and the Monroe Doctrine, and its intentions to divide Venezuela. He emphasized the importance of taking the Geneva Agreement as a reference and a legal instrument to resolve this territorial conflict.



Maduro asks the UN for rectification in this matter. He shows evidence of the errors committed, in addition to asking the international organization to "act as a deactivator of the escalation that Guyana and ExxonMobil" have against the Bolivarian Republic.

The Venezuelan president assured that the UN can help a process of resuming the 1966 Geneva Agreement, for a process of direct, face-to-face dialogue.

The head of state presented the points related to the position of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Guyana's "reckless attempt" to take away Venezuela's sovereign right to vote in the consultative referendum of December 3, referring to the third question: Do you agree with Venezuela's historical position of not recognizing the jurisdiction of the ICJ to resolve the territorial controversy over Guayana Esequiba?

He stated that they have more than 12 official communications from all governments from 1946 to 2023, which ratify "the historical position of not recognizing the jurisdiction of the ICJ," which he considered a "legal, moral, fair" position.

Maduro assures that Venezuela is on the right side of history and has every right to defend its rights over its territory and the right to peace.



