The Drum Festival Kicks Off in Havana

"Our culture continues to evolve. It is the lifeblood that young people receive," Giraldo Piloto said.

From March 5 to 10, 2024, Havana will host the 2024 edition of the "Guillermo Barreto in Memoriam Drum Festival."

Dedicated to Cuban popular music and dance, this international event brings together percussionists and dancers from different countries and genres.

"For us, showing Africa through the Drum Festival is an immense joy. The reason we are here is to see how our culture continues to evolve. It is the lifeblood that young people receive," the Drum Festival President Giraldo Piloto said.

Concerts, workshops, conferences, and exhibitions will be held in various venues throughout the Cuban capital. One of the festival's highlights will be the "Barreto Competition," in which percussionists and dancers compete in different categories.

La edición XXI de la Fiesta del Tambor comienza hoy en La Habana desde horas muy tempranas con clases magistrales, y competencias eliminatorias de casino y batería. pic.twitter.com/WIgbL0Z5DU — Embajada Cuba EEUU (@EmbaCubaEEUU) March 5, 2024

The text reads, "The Drum Festival's 21st begins today in Havana from the very early hours with master classes, and elimination casino and drum competitions."

From the contagious rhythms of the congas to the elegance of the casino dance, participants will have the opportunity to demonstrate their skill and passion for the art.

In addition to the competitions and performances, the drum festival will also pay tribute to iconic figures of Cuban music and dance.

Carlos Embale Molina, Jesus Abreu, and Tirso Duarte will be remembered for their contributions to the national cultural heritage as they continue to inspire new generations to follow in their footsteps.

For lovers of Cuban culture, the drum festival is a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the richness and diversity of the island's music and dance. The drum festival promises to transport the audience into a world of unforgettable emotions and sounds.