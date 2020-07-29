Dominican Republic: Alert Over Isaias Tropical Storm

According to the authorities, the storm could enter the southeast of the national territory and continue to Haiti.

Dominican Republic authorities issued on Wednesday a yellow alert for 13 provinces as the tropical storm Isaías is expected to enter the country during the first hours of Thursday.

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) decreed an alert for 26 provinces, 13 were updated to yellow alert while the other 13 remain under green alert. Yellow refers to the requirements of taking actions and getting ready to go to shelters while green means low danger level.

The provinces of La Altagracia; María Trinidad Sánchez; Espaillat; La Romana; San Pedro de Macorís; Hato Mayor; Monte Plata; El Gran Santo Domingo; Montecristi; El Seibo; Samaná; Puerto Plata and San Cristóbal.

On the other hand the gree warning was issued to Valverde; Duarte; Hermanas Mirabal; Peravia; San José Ocoa; San Juan de la Maguana; Bahoruco; La Vega; Monsignor Nouel; Sánchez Ramírez; Azua; Barahona and Independencia.

According to the authorities, the storm could enter southeast of the national territory and continue to Haiti. At the moment, its center is located about 860 kilometers southeast of the Dominican island of Saona.

La Dirección del Centro de Operaciones de Emergencias (COE), informa que de acuerdo al boletín meteorológico de las 3:00 p.m el cual establece que en los momentos actuales el potencial ciclón tropical #9, ubica su… https://t.co/lfSGThU9tj — COE (@COE_RD) July 29, 2020



The COE reported that the potential tropical cyclone number 9 has winds of 75 kph, stormy winds that extend about 445 km outside its center and moves west/northwest about 37 km per hour.

The COE has warned that the storm will cause heavy rains, gusts of winds, and abnormal waves on all the coasts of the country while there will be pouring rain in the mountainous areas, particularly towards the Central Cordillera.

As the storm moves further, the governments of Haiti and Bahamas issued a tropical storm warning for its northern coast, as well as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. U.S. state of Florida its at the end of the forecasted path.

Specialists say the storm should gain strength this Wednesday night. However, the potential cyclone is expected to weaken when passing through the Hispaniola mountains.