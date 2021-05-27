The Dominican Republic Extends COVID-19 Emergency

Currently, people under 20 years old are registering the highest number of contagions in this Caribbean nation.

On Wednesday, the Dominican Republic's President Luis Abinader extended the COVID-19 state of emergency for 45 additional days starting on May 30.

His decision seeks to address an increase in COVID-19 contagions. So far, this country has reported 286,269 cases and 3,613 related deaths.

Until June 11, a daily curfew will rule from 8 p.m to 5 a.m. in the National District and the Santo Domingo province, where COVID-19 cases represent 49.9 percent of the country's infections.

The sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages are forbidden in public and private spaces for public use from 5:00 pm till 5:00 am.

Health Minister Daniel Rivera noted that young people are currently the age group registering the highest number of contagions. At least 31,452 people under 20 years of age have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, authorities reported a hospital bed occupancy rate at 42 percent, while intensive care unit beds were at 63 percent of occupancy.

Early this week, this Caribbean island received the eighth batch made up of one million Sinovac vaccines and three million syringes from China. So far, almost four million Dominicans have been vaccinated.