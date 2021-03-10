The Dominican Republic Declares Risk of Flooding in 4 Provinces

Authorities called on residents in high-risk areas living near rivers, streams, and creeks to contact emergency response teams to request assistance.

The Dominican Republic's Emergency Operations Center (COE) on Wednesday maintained a risk alert in four provinces due to possible river flooding triggered by heavy rains.

Puerto Plata, Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Santiago, and Espaillat provinces are on a yellow alert for possible floods. There are also nine departments placed under precaution due to the ongoing meteorological situation.

Puerto Plata's Civil Defense reported several infrastructure damages and landslides in the Verdun community due to the Yasica river's overflowing. Vehicular traffic was interrupted between the Mao and Santiago villages.

Rainfalls affected 55 houses in the Aguayo sector located in the San Francisco de Macoris municipality while a pension collapsed in Gurabo.

#Santiago,RD.



Las fuertes lluvias registradas en las últimas horas han provocado la crecida de ríos y cañadas en comunidades de Santiago, Espaillat, y otras provincias de la región Norte del país. pic.twitter.com/JJcuwCAugK — Manzanillo-Lee (@LeeManzanillo) March 9, 2021

The meme reads, "Heavy rains registered in the last hours have caused the rivers and streams' overflowing in Santiago, Espaillat, and other northern region provinces."

COE President Juan Mendez called on residents in high-risk areas living near rivers, streams, and creeks to contact emergency response teams to request assistance and take the necessary precautionary measures

As of Tuesday, 45 out of 68 hydrometeorological stations reported significant rainfall. The stations with the highest accumulated figures were Altamira (121.9 mm), Santiago (120.1 mm), and Gurabo (100.1 mm).

The meteorological situation puts a strain on the country's health situation as at least five COVID-19 new strains are present on the island, including the British variant (B.1.165) and the Brazilian one (P.1).