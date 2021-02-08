Dominican Republic: University Teachers Go on Strike

The university employees' association also joined the strike, asking for a 40 percent increase, creating a blood bank, and a more extensive health services coverage.

The Federation of Associations of Teachers at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo went on strike on Monday, demanding a raise in salaries. The professors said that for now, they would stop teaching.

The university employees' association also joined the strike, asking for a 40 percent increase, creating a blood bank, and a more extensive health services coverage. On Tuesday, the employees will carry out a march outside of the institution.

#NacionalesTN | La Federación de Profesores de la Universidad Autónoma de Santo Domingo (#Faprouasd) informó este lunes que el paro general de docencia que fue anunciado inició de "forma total". https://t.co/6V1IZvYtaw#Telenoticias #UASD #Docencia — TelenoticiasRD (@Telenoticiasrd) February 8, 2021

"The Federation of Professors of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (#Faprouasd) reported Monday that the general teaching strike that was announced began in "total form."

On the other hand, the teachers confirmed they would not access digital platforms to provide remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ask the government to provide state of the art equipment for the students.

Nonetheless, the Federation of Dominican Students (FED) opposed the strike as it considers that is not the right time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it acknowledges that the teacher´s demands are fair.