The Death Toll Caused by Deluge in S. Africa Reaches 395

To date, at least 40 723 people have suffered the consequences of the deluge in South Africa. A member of the Executive Council for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, Sipho Hlomuka, briefed an update on the fatalities, which stands at 395.

More than 4000 members of law have been supporting the relief efforts and maintaining law and order in the affected areas. At the same time, some other staff is busy repairing damaged infrastructure like roads, water supply, sanitation, and electricity.

The South African Weather Service foresees more rainfall in some parts of the province in the coming days. "Damaging winds are forecast for areas along the coast from midday today into Saturday evening. Disruptive rain is forecast," told Hlomuka.

According to Hlomuka, provincial and municipal disaster management teams are on high alert to have a response plan for communities at increased risk to avert and minimize the disaster impact.