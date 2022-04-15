Durban: Fuel Stations Start To Dry Up

Durban has suffered recent floods, which have caused damage to the Bayhead Road, an essential critical access route to the Durban Container Terminal.

Resulting from the torrential rains in Durban, gas stations have started to dry up, as floods have affected the Bayhead Road; in KwaZulu-Natal.

Msawakhe Mayisela, Spokesperson for eThekwini Municipality, said on Friday that several fuel stations have run dry, and even more are potential to suffer the same affectation. "We are told the supply will likely be restored in about two days," told Marisela. "Apparently, what has compounded our woes is a sinkhole which I am told is at Bayhead and makes it difficult for trucks to ferry fuel from the refinery to depots."

The eThekwini municipality released an announcement explaining that the deluge resulted in extensive damage to Bayhead Road, the principal access route to the Durban Container Terminal and Island view complex. In the meantime, it was agreed by the port stakeholders that the Bluff route will be used by the trucking industry effective starting on Saturday, April 16 for the movement of essential goods from the terminal while Bayhead Road is being repaired.

"Municipal by-laws have been relaxed to open up the alternative route from the harbor to the M7 Solomon Mahlangu Drive for trucks. Trucks transporting essential cargo such as food, fuel, and pharmaceutical products will be prioritized," said the announcement. "Relaxation of by-laws will be effective up until the Bayhead outbound carriageway is repaired and operational. Law enforcement will be on hand to manage traffic and residents' safety in the alternative route."

euronews: RT @euronewsgreen: Heavy rains on the east coast devastated thousands of homes, roads and bridges in Durban, a major African port and epicentre of the disaster.



The destruction is being linked to "worsening climate change" with extreme events … https://t.co/HVc61Fuxu4 — Radio Télé 6 Univers (@tele6cayes) April 15, 2022

On Friday, the South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA) issued a statement that said there would be adequate petroleum product availability in the country following the recent floods in KZN. The impact on operations across the supply chain does not represent a risk for the availability of fuel.

The Petroleum Industry called on the population to avoid panic buying as it would result in the sites running out of fuel gradually. "Work to the damaged infrastructure is underway, clearing debris at the Durban port. Shipping of petroleum products is currently halted. Most Island View terminals have been restored and pipeline injections have commenced. Pipelines were not affected by the floods," SAPIA said.

"The Sapref [refinery] remains flooded but all staff has been accounted for. The industry is working together with its stakeholders to safely restore all operational infrastructure and mitigate any further fuel supply risks," told SAPIA.