UNHCR Seeks $1.2 Billion to Address Refugee Crisis in Africa

Global solidarity and support for refugees must be extended to Kenya, Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia, and Sudan, who have generously welcomed South Sudanese refugees.

On Friday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) appealed for US$1.2 billion to deliver humanitarian assistance to 2.3 million South Sudanese refugees in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan, and Uganda.

"Funding is urgently needed to help these host countries to provide food, shelter, and access to essential services such as education and health care," the UNHCR said, adding that South Sudan continues to grapple with sporadic violence, chronic food insecurity and the devastating impact of major flooding after nearly a decade of conflict.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also strained people's resources, significantly reducing their ability to sustainably meet their needs. Asylum countries are facing similar challenges from the climate crisis and the pandemic but have continued to keep their doors open for refugees.

The UN agency said governments in the five countries of asylum will be supported in their efforts to integrate South Sudanese refugees in national systems for social service delivery.

Asylum seekers from the Middle East & Africa haven't been met with the same enthusiasm as ����. This photograph taken at #Calaisjungle by #brunoserralongue in 2016 reveals egregious conditions to which some refugees are still subjected today pic.twitter.com/AvH5TcUq7Y — The Art Pledge (@theartpledge) March 14, 2022

"Refugees and local communities will receive help to boost their resilience by identifying and diversifying opportunities to earn a living. This is vital against a backdrop of chronic underfunding for food provision, which continues to result in regular ration cuts," the UNHCR said.

The refugee agency said it's increasing the use of clean energy and making other green investments to better protect the environment and to minimize the impacts of the climate crisis. The South Sudan refugee crisis, which remains the largest on the African continent, was also one of the least funded in 2021, at only 21 percent.

