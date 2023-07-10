The Awakening of Africa

The transformations in the new political discourse of the leaders of Africa were accompanied by similar shifts in the media and cultural discourse.

The African continent has witnessed several positive signs that may eventually lead to what can be described as the dynamism that precedes a general continental renaissance. Firstly, there are new discussions from the side of African leaders after they gradually returned to adopting a liberal political discourse.

This discourse mainly focused on the development of the continent and revealed what had been hidden from issues left over since colonialism: the economy, finance, terrorism, and relations with Western armies. In addition to the south-south relations and east-south relations.

All these issues were so far represented through a mirror of the colonial West’s gate and its endeavor to improve the functioning of capitalism as a system to dominate the destinies of the countries of the world.

African Media as a support for the liberalization of the economy

The transformations in the new political discourse of the leaders of Africa were accompanied by similar shifts in the media and cultural discourse. Assassinations of the leaders who struggled for the liberation movement, those who began to express the will for financial and economic independence, did not prevent this visionary return to calling for dusting off the facts that were carefully hidden. The best example of that is, for instance, the truth about the African franc and the disasters that France's policy resulted in on a continent that was carefully planned to keep moving backwards.

These capitalist plans were designed in order to preserve the precious resource of the treasury beyond the sea and to maintain the progress and economic well-being of Europe and the West in general. Well-being was not only something western societies benefited from, but was also mainly directed to the pockets of the world's wealthy. The capital represented by multinational companies also benefited from this opportunity.

African media professionals have confronted Western propaganda that has constantly sought to mobilize them to resist the independence tendency of the leaders. They did so by directing African public opinion towards topics such as the Chinese economic presence on the continent and its danger to relations with the West.

Why is Africa at the center of the attention of the colonial West?

A few days ago, a group of heads of state from the African continent visited Ukraine and Russia on a mediation mission for peace. After their first visit to Ukraine, the impression that may have prevailed is that the solutions to the whole issue are in the hands of the Russian president, who can take the initiative to restore the situation to what it was before Russia's military operation. Appearances do not always reflect the reality of the situation on the ground.

The African presidents came out of their session with President Putin with a different conviction, of which they were not completely unaware. Some hope remains in them that their good intentions will move the Ukrainian side. They came to the conviction that the keys to the solutions lie in the Western capitals, which, since the days of the Minsk Agreement, have been merely observing the operations of the Russian side and feeling the pulse of its intentions. The West is the owner of the game and the real decision-maker, and in such circumstances, it is necessary to mediate between the real parties to the conflict and not spend time and effort trying to find the guilty.

Africa is working hard, both politically and culturally, to bring about a revolution in its economy, considering that it is still a virgin continent. Its leaders are convinced that a real change in the economy must go through a revolution against dependency and a path to getting rid of its political tools. These tools have been represented by the inherited political and military elites since the era of colonialism. These latter do not serve the people, nor do they believe in development or aim for progress. The West will not be a trusted partner due to the differences between them and the African countries and, basically, due to the differences between both sides' strategies.