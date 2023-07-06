Nitrate Gas Inhalation Leaves 16 Dead in South Africa

"...the youngest victim is reportedly one year old..."

At least 16 people were confirmed dead on Wednesday evening following suspected gas inhalation at an informal settlement in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

Initial investigation indicates that it could be linked to illegal gold mining in the area, local media quoted emergency authorities as saying.

Nitrate oxide gas is often used by illegal gold miners to extract gold from soil stolen from abandoned mine shafts.

One of the gas cylinders was found leaking in Boksburg's densely populated Angelo shanty town.

The youngest victim is reportedly one year old.

A suspected nitrate oxide gas leak in South Africa has led to the deaths of 16 people, local officials say.



"Search and rescue operations are continuing on the scene as we search for more possible bodies," an emergency official said.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi was at the scene and will address the media later on Thursday.

“Together with the Executive Mayor, we are currently at the #BoksburgGasLeak scene. Our disaster teams are hard at work. At the appropriate moment, we will provide full details,” Lesufi said.