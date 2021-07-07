The Americas Report More Than Half of Global COVID-19 Deaths

"Some countries in South and Central America, where the pandemic has hit particularly hard, have not yet been able to access enough vaccines to fully vaccinate 3% of their populations," PAHO's Director Carissa Etienne remarked.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday that more than half of global COVID-19 deaths belong to the Americas, as vaccine inequality hinders the efforts to tackle the sanitary crisis.

The Region is still reporting over half of #COVID19 deaths, but only 3️⃣% of the population in some countries in South and Central America have been fully �� vaccinated so far. — PAHO/WHO (@pahowho) July 7, 2021

Moreover, the official explained that on average one in four people in the region "have been quickly put to use, and countries are eager for the additional allocations to ship as soon as supplies are available. Our countries know how to deploy vaccines and are ready. But they need more doses, and they need them now."

According to PAHO Chile and Uruguay are leading the path with around 50 percent of their population fully immunized. "But millions of people in Latin America and the Caribbean still don’t know when they will have a chance to be immunized," Etienne remarked.