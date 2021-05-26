    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Cuba

PAHO Highlights Cuba's Regional Role With COVID-19 Vaccines

  • Cuba has developed five vaccine candidates, with Soberana 2 and Abdala leading the trials.

    Cuba has developed five vaccine candidates, with Soberana 2 and Abdala leading the trials. | Photo: Twitter/ @y_gala_lopez

Published 26 May 2021 (8 hours 43 minutes ago)
Opinion

According to PAHO's deputy director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, these vaccine candidates will help reduce vulnerability in the region.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) highlighted on Wednesday Cuba's effort to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and develop its vaccines, as they will significantly impact the region.

RELATED:

Cuba Allocates $300 Million To Address the COVID-19 Pandemic

According to PAHO's deputy director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, these vaccine candidates will help reduce vulnerability in the region and contribute to expanding productive capacities, which is critical to increasing the scope of vaccination drives. 

Nonetheless, the results of the 3rd phase of the clinical trials have to be completed and reviewed by Cuban authorities and the World Health Organization; the official told the local media outlet, Prensa Latina. 

Cuba has developed five vaccine candidates, with Soberana 2 and Abdala leading the trials. Over 1 million Cubans have received at least one dose of any of these vaccines and the authorities expect to achieve full immunization of the 11 million population by the end of this year.

Tags

Cuba vaccine candidates COVID-19 pandemic

People

Jarbas Barbosa

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.