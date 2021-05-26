PAHO Highlights Cuba's Regional Role With COVID-19 Vaccines

According to PAHO's deputy director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, these vaccine candidates will help reduce vulnerability in the region and contribute to expanding productive capacities, which is critical to increasing the scope of vaccination drives.
Nonetheless, the results of the 3rd phase of the clinical trials have to be completed and reviewed by Cuban authorities and the World Health Organization; the official told the local media outlet, Prensa Latina.
Cuba has developed five vaccine candidates, with Soberana 2 and Abdala leading the trials. Over 1 million Cubans have received at least one dose of any of these vaccines and the authorities expect to achieve full immunization of the 11 million population by the end of this year.
