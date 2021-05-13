    • Live
News > Guyana

Americas Still Far From COVID-19 Recovery -PAHO

  • PAHO highlighted the increase of cases in the Caribbean in countries like Trinidad and Tobago and Cuba, but also in South America Guyana, Bolivia and Colombia are reporting an upsurge in cases.

Published 13 May 2021
Opinion

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reported on Thursday that the region reached 40 percent of the world´s deaths last week alone, indicating that the COVID-19 pandemic will prolong in time.

RELATED:

PAHO: Americas Represent One in Four COVID-19 Deaths Globally

During a press conference, PAHO´s director Carissa Etienne referred to the high death toll as a warning about the "remote possibility of curbing Covid-19 transmission, even when some nations like the United States have been reporting fewer cases."

The official highlighted the increase of cases in the Caribbean in countries like Trinidad and Tobago and Cuba, but also in South America, Guyana, Bolivia, and Colombia are reporting an upsurge in cases.

Last week the region saw an overall number of 1.2 million new infections and almost 34,000 fatalities.

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/esf-MS
