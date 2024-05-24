Tensions in Sudan Main Focus of UN Security Council Meeting

The rise in hostilities in El Fasher, is opening an alarming new chapter in the conflict in Sudan, now in its second year.

Grave concerns over the escalating conflict in Sudan will bring together the UN Security Council today amid calls to protect civilians and allow in more aid.

Since the end of April, the main voices of the organization have been demanding the consequences of the tensions in El Fasher, capital of the North Darfur region.

The conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted in April last year in and around the capital. In the eleven months since, the fighting has spread, claiming thousands of lives, driven millions from their homes and plunged Sudan into a dire humanitarian crisis.

The Security Council expressed grave concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation, including “crisis levels or worse” of acute food insecurity, particularly in the Darfur region, as well as ongoing reports of violations of international humanitarian and human rights laws, including cases of sexual violence in conflict.

After several weeks of siege, the organization foresees a man-made catastrophe in that northern region.

“This is the five-alarm fire of the worst kind,” warns @EdemWosornu after visiting #Sudan.



To prevent a “man-made” famine and support vulnerable communities, all parties to conflict must ensure immediate, safe humanitarian access.



More than anything, the war needs to end. ��⬇️ pic.twitter.com/n1W6oubrai — UN Humanitarian (@UNOCHA) May 24, 2024

In a recent intervention before the Council, UN Secretary-General António Guterres denounced the situation, as he said it "has already caused terrible loss of human life, including those of many civilians."

He insisted "I urge all those who have influence over the deteriorating situation to press for peace and support efforts to end the violence, restore order and return to the path of transition," and warned that "any "new escalation could be devastating for the country and the region."

The rise in hostilities in El Fasher, he warned, is opening an alarming new chapter in the conflict in Sudan, now in its second year.

For his part, the organization's High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, confirmed last week high-level contacts with the parties in conflict due to the increase in violence and the imminence of famine.

The high representative asked to stop the escalation in telephone conversations with Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces; and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the Rapid Support Forces.