South Sudan: Convention for Youth Leadership

The convention, which is taking place in South Sudanese capital Juba, is seeking to identity potential youth leaders.

The Youth and Sports ministry in South Sudan organized a three-day national youth convention, running from May 22- 24. The event gathered delegates from all the states, administrative areas, plus representatives of youth coming from the diaspora and people with disabilities to deliberate on important issues.

The convention, which is taking place in South Sudanese capital Juba, is seeking to identity potential youth leaders.

“We have received the delegates from all the 10 states and three administrative areas, also from the diaspora as well as youth-led organizations and youth with disabilities”, Youth and Sports minister, Joseph Geng Akech said on Monday.

He said the convention is in collaboration with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), United Nations Development Programs (UNDP), UN Women, United Nations for Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisations (UNESCO), Save The Children, Plan International, South Sudan Red Cross and Trinity Energy.

UNFPA promotes meaningful participation of young people in international settings where issues relating to them are discussed.



Many of the youth networks @UNFPA���� supports have been effective advocates for youth issues in international and regional forums.#Musharaka4Tanmiya pic.twitter.com/8S88voVKwA — UNFPA South Sudan (@UNFPASouthSudan) May 23, 2024

The ministry has received various forms of support from public and private entities.

The focus has been to embrace entrepreneurial attitudes that contribute to the overall objectives and aspirations of the country and its leadership.

The minister said holding of the convention is unique because it is taking place at the time the country and its leadership are preparing for general elections.

He explained that his ministry has been closely working with all the stakeholders to make sure that the delegates are elected democratically from their states to the capital.

According to Akech, the three-day convention would start with two days of deliberations on important issues such as youth in peacebuilding, entrepreneurship, youth empowerment and other programs.

“On Friday, we will hold elections in which the youth will do the actual voting and the result will be announced the same day”, he stressed.

During the conference, focus will be on encouraging young people to engage in agriculture, farming, business as well as on activities key in building the country.

Akech disclosed that President Kiir will officially close the convention on Friday.