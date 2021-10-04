Users Report Massive WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Crashes

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram have suffered a crash this Monday, October 4. All three applications have stopped working. At the moment, it has not been confirmed if it is a global crash.

On its Twitter account, Facebook wrote: "We are aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We are working to get everything back to normal as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience."

In their Twitter messages, Internet users echo the fact that the three social networks are down, posting numerous memes about the crash.

The Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba S.A. (ETECSA) similarly shared on its Twitter account the news that international press media have reported the fall and connectivity failures of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, registering incidents in different parts of the world.

"We will keep our customers informed through the company's official channels," Etecsa wrote.

Hours after Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp suffered operating problems on Monday, the short video network TikTok also registered a fall in numerous countries.

The U.S., Russia, Italy, Germany and the U.K. were among the affected nations, according to data from the DownDetector portal.

Users complained about the inability to open the application, as well as to connect to the server and access the website. Meanwhile, Reuters reports that Twitter, Google and Amazon web services are also experiencing failures.

The sudden shutdown has even affected other unrelated apps like Telegram, which has experienced slowdowns due to the massive spike in use.