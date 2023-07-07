Teachers in England Stage Second Strike This Week

Members of the National Education Union returned to the picket lines and staged local demonstrations following a previous walkout on Wednesday.

On Friday, several schools across England were closed or reduced the number of classes as teachers held their second strike this week over pay.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) returned to the picket lines and staged local demonstrations following a previous walkout on Wednesday.

"We must continue the fight to win a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise for all educators," the NEU said, adding that its members did not want to strike but "there is a crisis of recruitment and retention within the school system" and "a decade of falling pay is a key reason for this and needs to be addressed by the government."

The government previously offered a one-off payment of 1,000 British pounds (US$1,280) to teachers and an average pay rise of 4.5 percent in 2023-2024.

Teachers across England are staging walkouts as disputes over pay and conditions continue.



Niamh Sweeney, deputy general secretary of the @NEUnion was at Oasis Academy in London today outlining some of their frustrations with the Government's performance. #london #strikes pic.twitter.com/AoUv1Qgxh7 — London Live (@LondonLive) July 7, 2023

But all four education unions involved in the dispute rejected the offer as the independent School Teachers' Review Body (STRB) reportedly recommended a 6.5 percent pay increase.

The STRB is an advisory public body that makes recommendations on the pay, professional duties and working time of schoolteachers in England and reports to the secretary of state for education and the prime minister.

"We need to do everything we can to resolve these strikes," Robert Halfon, minister of state at the Department for Education, said, adding that they have to be "fair to teachers and fair to taxpayers as well" amid high inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.

Strike action started in February this year and the four education unions said they could organize further strikes in the autumn unless a deal is reached.