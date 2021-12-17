Talks to Save the Iran Nuclear Deal Resume in Vienna

Since last April, Vienna has been hosting meetings between the existing signatories of the nuclear pact aimed at revitalizing the pact.

Dialogues to try to save the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal will resume this Friday in the city of Vienna, Austria.

The spokesman for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Commission, Peter Stano indicated that negotiations between Iran and Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, China and the United States, indirectly, have resumed in physical format.

It is expected that one of the points to be discussed at the meeting this December 17 will be that of a possible U.S. return to the nuclear pact from which it unilaterally walked away during Donald Trump's term in office.

Another issue is to ensure full and effective implementation of the agreement by all parties.

JCPOA: Joint Commission will meet in Vienna again today to continue the discussions on the prospect of a possible return of ���� to the ����#nucleardeal and how to ensure the full & effective implementation of the agreement by all. https://t.co/axyEXknohL — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) December 17, 2021

Friday's meeting will be chaired by the political director of the European External Action Service (EEAS), Enrique Mora, on behalf of the EU's High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell.

Since last April, Vienna has been hosting meetings between the existing signatories of the nuclear pact, namely Iran and the United Kingdom, France, Russia and China, plus Germany, aimed at revitalizing the pact and lifting the numerous sanctions reimposed on the country by the United States following its exit from the nuclear deal in 2018.

Late last November, the parties resumed the seventh round of the negotiations; Tehran has indicated that it intends to reach a good deal in Vienna and, in order to achieve this, the US must desist from its campaign against Iran and lift all sanctions.