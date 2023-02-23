Talks About Sweden and Finland Joining NATO to Resume in March

Türkiye postponed a meeting with Sweden and Finland on their NATO bids following the burning of a copy of the Quran in Stockholm.

On Wednesday night, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that talks between Sweden, Finland and Türkiye would resume in mid-March.

"We have just confirmed this today," Kristersson told Swedish public television broadcaster SVT, without specifying the date for such talks.

Türkiye has postponed a trilateral meeting with Sweden and Finland on their North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) bids slated for February following the burning of a copy of the Quran in Stockholm.

Despite the U.S. attempts to push for both countries' rapid accession into NATO, Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday reaffirmed Ankara's demand for more efforts from Sweden over its security concerns.

Ankara's stance on Finland's accession could be different and its membership could be ratified earlier, he said.

Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO in May 2022 in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Their accession needs the approval of all member states of the military alliance.

Türkiye and Hungary have yet to give their approvals. Türkiye requests that the two Nordic countries to "speedily and thoroughly" extradite individuals it considers to be terrorists.