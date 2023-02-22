Greeks Protest Against the Visit of US Secretary Blinken

He held a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a far-right politician who has aligned himself with Washington's geopolitical interests.

On Tuesday, a series of protests were held against U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Greece in Athens and other cities.

The youth division of the Communist Party of Greece (KNE) and the All-Workers Militant Front (PAME) held a protest outside the United States' embassy in Athens.

Hundreds of protesters chanted that Blinken was a persona non grata, raising banners with slogans against U.S. policies, the local newspaper Efimerida Syntakton.

"Out of NATO, Out of the U.S. bases," and "No participation in the interventions," were some of the slogans chanted by the peace activists as they walked.

Moreover, university student unions and leftist organizations held a separate protest in Athens, marching to the U.S. embassy, while gatherings were held in the port city of Thessaloniki in northern Greece and the Chania city on the Crete island.

The U.S. State Secretary highlighted the role that Greece has played in "strengthening NATO's western flank" during the war and highlighted the importance that the port of Alexandroupolis has gained for transporting U.S. troops and weapons.