Taliban Urges International Donors To Continue Humanitarian Aid

The interim government asks foreign aid workers to remain involved in providing assistance related to education, health, refugees, and the environment.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Tuesday urged the international community to continue providing assistance to the Afghan people.

"We request the world to continue their humanitarian aid to Afghans. The people of Afghanistan still need assistance and cooperation from the world," Muttaqi said.

"We appeal from all countries, which were involved in assisting Afghans in fields of education, health, refugees, and the struggle against the drought, to continue their support in the mentioned fields," he added, stressing that they should not combine the "humanitarian issues with the political issues.”

Muttaqi also urged all foreign aid workers who left Afghanistan before the Taliban's takeover of the capital Kabul on Aug. 15 or in recent weeks to return to the country.

At a congressional hearing, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken could not clearly answer the question of who was the man who was the target of the American strike on August 29 in Kabul ... an IS militant or a humanitarian worker.

"There is no war and clashes in Afghanistan. All Afghans and foreigners holding legal documents who left Afghanistan, can return without any fears. They can restart their operations in every field and provide services. Security and safety will be ensured for all aid workers," he said.

The Taliban minister made these remarks one day after a United Nations announced US$1 billion of aid to Afghanistan to be channeled through aid agencies and non-governmental organizations.

Besides thanking the future flow of money, Muttaqi assured that "there is no fighting, insecurity or violations. This is a clear sign that Afghanistan is safe and open to investment."