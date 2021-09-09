BRICS Countries to Define an Anti-Terrorism Plan

Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa assured that they will prevent the Taliban from using Afghan territory as a sanctuary to attack other nations.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the 13th annual summit of an integration agreement that encompasses Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS). These nations decided to adopt a "counter-terrorism action" plan following Taliban's seizure of power in Afghanistan.

"We condemn all forms of terrorism. The Afghan conflict shall be resolved peacefully," the BRICS stated, adding that they will prevent the Taliban from using this Asian country as a sanctuary to attack other nations.

The BRICS summit had raised high expectations since it took place just two days after the Taliban officially announced its interim government, composed solely of members of the Islamist organization, which brutally represses women.

The insurgents took control of Kabul on Aug.15, after a rapid offensive during the final withdrawal of U.S. troops. Amidst this situation, the BRICS urged the United Nations (UN) and other multilateral organizations to support the Afghan people in the fight to end violence in their country.

This to inform the @UNESCO that #BamyanBudha statues were destroyed by the orders of the man in picture, Mullah M Hassan Akhund, happens to be Prime Minister of Afghanistan.

Any condemnation from the custodian of world heritage? pic.twitter.com/AISYuAnHjC — Arif Aajakia (@arifaajakia) September 8, 2021

The BRICS countries also addressed the coronavirus pandemic, which has “reversed years of progress on fighting poverty and boosting health and education,” they stressed, recalling that these goals take part in the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Agenda.

Previously, South Africa and India had proposed to suspend patents on COVID-19 vaccines before the World Trade Organization (WTO) so that developing countries could acquire them.

"We denounce the visible inequality to access to vaccines, diagnostics, and medicines to fight the pandemic, especially among the most vulnerable populations,” the BRICS leaders stressed.