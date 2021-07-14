Taliban Takes Control of Key Border Crossing with Pakistan

After the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, this might be the most strategic target captured by the Taliban.

The Taliban claimed from Afghanistan to have seized a key border post in Waesh, Kandahar province (southern Afghanistan), shortly after the withdrawal of U.S. military forces.

The relevance of the fact is that it is one of the four points that connect Afghanistan with neighboring Pakistan, which was confirmed by a spokesman of the insurgent formation, Zabihullah Mujahid, through a statement.

According to the Taliban, their presence there after the U.S. withdrawal means for all traders and residents that their security is guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has responded to the capture of the checkpoint in the north of its border by closing the corresponding crossing point in the town of Chaman.

Following the withdrawal of U.S. troops after nearly twenty years of invasion and occupation, Taliban forces have taken possession of areas bordering five countries: Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, China and now Pakistan.

افغانستان کی تازہ ترین صورتحال

217 اضلاع طالبان کے قبضےمیں، حکومتی کنٹرول میں صرف 69 اضلاع رہ گئے۔ 112 اضلاع پر قبضےکی جنگ جاری ہے

طالبان کے زیرقبضہ علاقےمیں ایک کروڑ 37 لاکھ، حکومتی کنٹرول والے علاقے میں ایک کروڑ 3 لاکھ، جبکہ مقابلے کے علاقے میں 88 لاکھ 78ہزار لوگ رہائش پذیر pic.twitter.com/KC1MJGs2M7 — افغان اردو میڈیا (@afghanurdu1) July 14, 2021

The Taliban maintain a presence in most of Afghan territory and, since April, have launched a military campaign to seize more areas under their control. In fact, as of Friday, the Taliban controlled 85 percent of Afghan territory, according to Shahabuddin Delawar, a leader of the group.

Despite the Taliban's advance, Afghan authorities have assured that they will defend the nation.

In this regard, Afghanistan's National Security Advisor, Hamdullah Moheb, stressed on July 7 that the government has plans to take control of all territory overrun by the Taliban, particularly in the north.