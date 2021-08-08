Taliban Forces Take Control of 5 Cities in Afghanistan

The Afghan Army launched a counteroffensive to regain the lost battlefields in 19 out of 34 provinces.

On Sunday, Taliban forces took over another three important cities in Afghanistan, accounting for five new territories under their control in the last 72 hrs.

Located in the northern region, Kunduz, Sar-e-Pol and Taloqan are the last three cities to fall in hands of Taliban militias.

During Friday and Saturday, Taliban forces occupied Sheberghan and Zaranj, respective capitals of western provinces of Jawzjan and Nimroz.

The Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid celebrated the achievements while confirming the insurgence had enough weapons and ammunition.

This is nuts: in little over three months, the Taliban has more than double its total control of Afghanistan.



From 20% in April, when Biden announced the withdrawal of the troops, to 54% a few days ago. And it keeps expanding.



By @CarnegieEndow pic.twitter.com/JOuwiJUiy6 — Nicolas Lupo (@niluso) August 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the Afghan Army stated they launched a counteroffensive to regain the lost battlefields in 19 out of 34 provinces, where 572 dead insurgents have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Officials noted also that civilian casualties have skyrocketed and over 135.000 people have been displaced due to violence.

Despite the US Air Force continues to bomb Taliban positions, Kabul blames the U.S's fast withdrawal for the current situation, an issue criticized by President Ashraf Ghani who noted Washington "had destroyed the Republic."