Rockets Fired on Afghanistan Presidential Palace

On Tuesday, several rockets were fired on Afghanistan's Presidential Palace in Kabul but failed to hit the target.

Casualties have not been reported so far. Media reports said the explosions happened near the Presidential Palace.

Three rockets, which were fired from a vehicle abandoned on a road in Parwan-e-Sah locality in Police District 4, struck areas near the Presidential Palace.

The rocket attack came roughly at 8:00 a.m. local time when Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and other dignitaries were attending the Eid al-Adha prayers at an open ground inside the palace compound.

I Talebani finanziano la guerra contro il governo dell'Afghanistan, a seguito della farsa dei colloqui di pace per ottenere la ritirata delle truppe USA, inondando i paesi occidentali di eroina (di cui sono il maggior produttore mondiale) e metanfetamina https://t.co/aACDb5GuUt — Giovanni Fanfoni (@GiovanniFanfoni) July 20, 2021

The meme reads, "After the farce of the peace talks to get the U.S. troops to withdraw, the Taliban finance the war against the government of Afghanistan and flood Western countries with methamphetamine and heroin, of which they are the world's largest producer."

"The President and most of the men present remain unmoved by the sound of the explosions and continue their prayers on the first day of Eid el Adha," the Montreal Journal reported, mentioning that those scenes were recorded by official video.

The Interior Minister Mirwais Stanikzai explained that the attackers fired three rockets, which hit the Eid Gah mosque, the Gulbahar shopping center, and Chaman e Huzori park.

Ghani assured that his administration has developed a plan to prevent the rapid territorial advances of the Taliban, who have captured around 130 district centers in two and a half months after the withdrawal of foreign troops.